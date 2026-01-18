Video of girl modeling at Peshawar University goes viral

PESHAWAR – A video showing a girl modeling at the University of Peshawar has gone viral on social media, triggering strong criticism from users.

According to reports, the incident took place during a welcome party at the University of Peshawar. The video later surfaced online and quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread backlash.

On the instructions of the Vice Chancellor, a six-member fact-finding committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

Professor Dr. Anosh has been appointed as the convener of the committee, which also includes faculty members, the chief proctor, and administrative officers.

The committee has been directed to complete its investigation within three days and submit a report. The incident reportedly occurred on January 15 at the University Public School Auditorium.