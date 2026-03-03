Bonanza Satrangi hit with boycott calls after CEO criticizes Iran’s late leader Khamenei

ISLAMABAD – A storm of controversy erupted around Bonanza Satrangi after social media posts allegedly linked to its leadership sparked widespread backlash and calls for a boycott.

Screenshots circulating online claimed that comments were made criticizing Shia Islam and referring to Iran’s late supreme leader in a politically charged manner, claims the company denied.

In an official response, the brand said the account responsible for remarks was an impersonation and had no connection to the company, its board, or its leadership, including CEO Maryam Hanif Balwani. The organization cleared that the individual behind the posts was a fraud and that it had reported the matter to authorities for further investigation.

Despite clarification, the incident fueled heated debates on social media, with users questioning brand accountability and the rapid spread of unverified information.

Social Media Reactions

Supporters of the company argue that it has distanced itself from the controversy and reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity and respect for all religious communities. Critics, however, continue to call for greater transparency and responsibility in corporate communication.