Latest

Pakistan, Viral

Bonanza Satrangi hit with boycott calls after CEO criticizes Iran’s late leader Khamenei

By News Desk
2:52 pm | Mar 3, 2026
Bonanza Satrangi Hit With Boycott Calls After Ceo Criticizes Irans Late Leader Khamenei

ISLAMABAD – A storm of controversy erupted around Bonanza Satrangi after social media posts allegedly linked to its leadership sparked widespread backlash and calls for a boycott.

Screenshots circulating online claimed that comments were made criticizing Shia Islam and referring to Iran’s late supreme leader in a politically charged manner, claims the company denied.

Bonanza Satrangi Hit With Boycott Calls After Ceo Criticizes Irans Late Leader Khamenei

In an official response, the brand said the account responsible for remarks was an impersonation and had no connection to the company, its board, or its leadership, including CEO Maryam Hanif Balwani. The organization cleared that the individual behind the posts was a fraud and that it had reported the matter to authorities for further investigation.

Bonanza Satrangi Hit With Boycott Calls After Ceo Criticizes Irans Late Leader Khamenei

Despite clarification, the incident fueled heated debates on social media, with users questioning brand accountability and the rapid spread of unverified information.

Social Media Reactions

Bonanza Satrangi Hit With Boycott Calls After Ceo Criticizes Irans Late Leader Khamenei Bonanza Satrangi Hit With Boycott Calls After Ceo Criticizes Irans Late Leader Khamenei Bonanza Satrangi Hit With Boycott Calls After Ceo Criticizes Irans Late Leader Khamenei Bonanza Satrangi Hit With Boycott Calls After Ceo Criticizes Irans Late Leader Khamenei Bonanza Satrangi Hit With Boycott Calls After Ceo Criticizes Irans Late Leader Khamenei

Supporters of the company argue that it has distanced itself from the controversy and reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity and respect for all religious communities. Critics, however, continue to call for greater transparency and responsibility in corporate communication.

Who was Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader who was assassinated after 36 years of rule?

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now