Dr. Nabiha, Haris Khokhar Patch Things Up after viral Ramadan transmission drama

ISLAMABAD – The internet was flooded with discussions about Dr. Nabiha Ali Khan and Haris Khokhar after their separation news went viral, capturing widespread attention and debate. However, recent claims suggest that the Ramzan transmission where the emotional revelations were made, hosted by Fiza Ali, was allegedly scripted, adding another twist to the already sensational story and fueling discussions about media dramatization and public perception.

After the viral buzz, Nabiha and Haris reportedly reunited. The controversy initially erupted when Dr. Nabiha appeared on a Ramzan transmission hosted by Fiza Ali, where she emotionally revealed details of her marital conflict. Her statements, coupled with a dramatic reaction from the host, quickly went viral, sparking widespread discussion and debate online.

According to recent updates, the couple has now chosen to set aside their differences and give their relationship another chance.

A clip shared by their mutual friend confirmed that the two have reconciled and are once again on good terms. In the clip, both Dr. Nabiha and Haris appeared in high spirits, speaking to each other calmly and even sending prayers to their critics—an indication that they are moving forward with positivity.

Their mutual friend played key role in bridging gap between them, encouraging open communication and resolution. Social media users have largely praised this intervention, highlighting the importance of understanding and compromise in relationships. Dr. Nabiha herself emphasized that both men and women must sometimes make sacrifices to protect their homes and families—a sentiment that resonated with many of her followers.

While opinions remain divided online, the couple’s reunion has dominated headlines and digital discussions. Supporters are celebrating their decision to reconcile, while critics continue to analyze the events that led to the initial separation.