PSL’s Sialkot Stallions rebrands as Multan Sultans in major shake-up

LAHORE – Sialkot Stallions rebranded to Multan Sultans, a transformation announced by PSL chief Salman Naseer after the team’s new leadership sought to embrace fresh identity.

The change comes amid whirlwind of developments, departures within the management, reports of massive share sales, and the high-profile exit of cricket legend Wasim Akram, who distanced himself from the franchise despite earlier discussions of an advisory role.

The franchise formerly known as Sialkot Stallions has officially been renamed Multan Sultans. PSL CEO Salman Naseer confirmed the decision in a high-profile press conference, revealing that the change was requested by the team’s newly appointed CEO, Gohar Shah, and has now been greenlit.

Naseer disclosed that Shah’s first move upon taking charge was to pursue the coveted Multan identity, which had previously been unavailable during the auction process. He explained that league rules permit franchises to later request name changes—even outside the original options. With paperwork completed, the historic rebranding has now been finalized. The PSL chief also announced a financial adjustment, raising the franchise’s annual fee from Rs1.85 billion to Rs2 billion.

Shah celebrated the return of south Punjab’s representation in the league, joking that a lone “stallion” could never conquer the HBL PSL and that a “sultan” was needed to bring real dominance to the competition.

The franchise was originally purchased by OZ Developers in a record-breaking Rs1.85 billion bid during the PSL auction—marking the highest-ever price paid for a team in the league’s history.

Earlier, Kamil Khan sensationally announced his departure from the franchise, citing disagreements over administrative decisions. In a revealing statement, he claimed credit for significant contributions to the team’s cricketing setup, including securing international stars such as Steve Smith and Tim Paine and partnering with New Balance. However, he insisted that ongoing management issues forced him to walk away after ensuring a smooth handover.

The shock exit follows the earlier resignation of legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram, who distanced himself from the franchise despite reports that a company had claimed a 75 percent acquisition and intended to appoint him as president. Akram later clarified that no formal agreement existed and that discussions had been limited to preliminary conversations.

Adding fuel to the controversy, insiders report that the franchise may soon sell more than 90 percent of its shares to a new investor, effectively ending the OZ Group’s control.