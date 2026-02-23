PSL 2026: Kamil Khal parts ways with Sialkot Stallions

SIALKOT – Kamil Khan has announced his separation from Sialkot Stallions, citing concerns over recent administrative decisions.

He made the announcement in a social media post, stating: “Out of my deep love for Pakistan cricket, I joined the leadership team of Sialkot Stallionz, assuming responsibility for the cricketing side with sincerity. In a short time, we made significant progress, including securing Steve Smith, appointing Tim Paine and partnering with New Balance”.

“However, following certain management decisions and after careful consideration, I decided to step away. Although this decision was made some time ago, I wanted to ensure Sialkot Stallionz was in safe hands before formally departing,” he wrote.

As a result, my journey with the Stallionz now comes to an end. I wish everyone involved all the very best

His departure follows similar news from former national cricket captain Wasim Akram, who had already confirmed his exit from the team.

Earlier, a company that claimed to have acquired 75% of the franchise’s shares had also announced that it would appoint Wasim Akram as the franchise’s president.

However, Akram clarified that no formal agreement had been reached, and discussions had been limited to phone conversations.

In another major development, Sialkot Stallions, a recently registered Pakistan Super League (PSL) team, is reportedly set to sell over 90% of its shares to a new party, effectively ending the OZ Group’s control over the team.

Sources suggest that the OZ Group has been facing financial difficulties, making it difficult for them to meet their obligations after former partners withdrew. According to media reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sold the 7th PSL team (Kingsmen) for 1.75 billion rupees and the 8th team (OZ Group) for 1.85 billion rupees last month.