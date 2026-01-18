Trump invites Pakistan PM to join Gaza ‘Board of Peace,’ says FO

ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump has invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to join the newly formed Board of Peace for Gaza, said Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi.

The FO spokesperson confirmed that Pakistan has received a formal invitation to participate in the board, which aims to promote peace and stability in Gaza. He added that Pakistan will continue to play an active role in international efforts to achieve sustainable peace in the region and will remain in contact with the global community to support this goal.

Tahir Hussain Andrabi emphasized that a lasting solution to the Palestine issue should be achieved in accordance with United Nations resolutions, and Pakistan will continue to support diplomatic initiatives for durable peace in the Middle East.

The White House had previously announced the members of the Gaza Board of Peace under President Trump’s peace plan. The board is designed to coordinate security, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction projects, while also promoting reforms within the Palestinian Authority and governance structures.

Meanwhile, Israel has rejected the formation of the Gaza board, stating that it contradicts Israeli government policy. According to foreign media reports, a statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was not consulted on the establishment of the board.

The statement further mentioned that Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar will raise the issue of the Gaza board with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.