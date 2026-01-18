Field Marshal Asim Munir, others attend Junaid Safdar’s walima in Lahore

LAHORE – The walima ceremony of Junaid Safdar, grandson of Pakistan Muslim League–N (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was held in Lahore.

According to reports, the walima of Junaid Safdar and Shanza Ali Roheel took place at Jati Umrah Farms, where around 800 guests were invited.

Field Marshal and Chief of Defence Forces, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, also attended the walima ceremony.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was seen seated alongside former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and extended his congratulations to the Sharif family on the wedding.

Beyond the wedding celebrations, political leaders also congratulated Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for what they described as crushing Indian arrogance, making him a central figure of attention at the event.

The walima featured a 50-member orchestra that entertained guests with a variety of musical performances. The orchestra was led by international music director Nijad Ali.

The ceremony was attended by political figures, members of the business community, and international guests. The Lahore Jazz Ensemble performed at the event, having rehearsed continuously for seven days ahead of the ceremony.