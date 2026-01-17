Maria B slams ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ over LGBT character of Dr Moiz Awan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani fashion designer Maria B has once again sparked heated national debate after issuing strong and uncompromising reaction to the portrayal of transgender characters in Pakistani TV dramas.

This time, Maria B openly called out the team of the drama “Meri Zindagi Hai Tu”, accusing drama makers of covertly pushing LGBT ideology under the guise of entertainment. Her remarks have sent shockwaves across social media and the entertainment industry alike.

In viral video statement, Maria B specifically referenced Episode 19 of the drama, highlighting a scene set in a girls’ college. Quoting the dialogue “Mueez beta, kya yeh tum ho?”, she objected strongly to the depiction of a character who, according to her, is biologically male yet shown among female students.

Calling it a “clever and deceptive move,” Maria B alleged that drama producers assumed the audience would not notice such details. However, she asserted that the Pakistani nation immediately recognized what was being shown and refused to stay silent.

Raising hard-hitting questions, Maria B asked whether drama makers were facing a shortage of female actresses, or whether they deliberately chose to place a biological male in a women-only space. She warned that such portrayals endanger women’s rights, violate women’s spaces, and could directly threaten the livelihoods of female actors in the industry.

Taking her argument further, Maria B cited international examples, particularly from the United States, where she claimed serious and alarming incidents have already occurred due to the normalization of similar narratives. She cautioned that presenting such themes as “normal” could have dangerous long-term consequences for Pakistani society.

The controversy exploded on social media, with thousands of users weighing in. Many have praised Maria B’s stance as “bold,” “fearless,” and “a voice for Pakistani values,” while others have criticized her comments, sparking an intense online divide.