Tentative date sheet for Punjab boards class 9 exams 2026

By Our Correspondent
10:24 am | Jan 19, 2026
Bise Lahore 9th Class Annual Exam Results 2025 Update

LAHORE – A tentative date sheet for Class 9 board examination 2026 in Punjab has surfaced online, showing that the exams will commence on April 17, 2026, with English as the first subject.

The detailed schedule outlines the subject-wise exam dates, with key subjects such as Urdu Literature, Computer Science, and Mathematics spread out over a three-week period.

Exams will be held from 9:30 am on the respective dates, with various subjects including Ethics, Islamiat, and Physics slated for different days.

The last exam for Class 9 students will be on May 8, 2026, for subjects like Civics, Persian, and Food & Nutrition.

The tentative schedule offers a clear timeline for students to plan their studies effectively and prepare for the upcoming board exams.

Students are advised to check the official website and stay updated for official date sheet for class 9.

Tentative Date Sheet

Subject Day Date
English Friday 17-04-2026
Urdu Literature / Elements of Home Economics Monday 20-04-2026
Computer Science / Biology Tuesday 21-04-2026
Ethics / Translation of Holy Quran Wednesday 22-04-2026
Economics / Poultry Farming / Computer Hardware Thursday 23-04-2026
General Science / Chemistry Friday 24-04-2026
Pakistan Studies / Geography / Fish Farming Monday 27-04-2026
Arabic / Health & Physical Education / Clothing & Textiles Tuesday 28-04-2026
Urdu / Geography of Pakistan Wednesday 29-04-2026
Islamiat (Compulsory) Thursday 30-04-2026
Mathematics / General Math Monday 04-05-2026
Punjabi / Wood Work / Art & Model Drawing Tuesday 05-05-2026
Physiology & Hygiene / Islamic History / History of Pakistan / Environmental Studies / Education Wednesday 06-05-2026
Physics Thursday 07-05-2026
Civics / Persian / Geometrical & Technical Drawing / Business Studies / Food & Nutrition / Commercial Geography Friday 08-05-2026
