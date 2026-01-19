Tentative date sheet for Punjab boards class 9 exams 2026

LAHORE – A tentative date sheet for Class 9 board examination 2026 in Punjab has surfaced online, showing that the exams will commence on April 17, 2026, with English as the first subject.

The detailed schedule outlines the subject-wise exam dates, with key subjects such as Urdu Literature, Computer Science, and Mathematics spread out over a three-week period.

Exams will be held from 9:30 am on the respective dates, with various subjects including Ethics, Islamiat, and Physics slated for different days.

The last exam for Class 9 students will be on May 8, 2026, for subjects like Civics, Persian, and Food & Nutrition.

The tentative schedule offers a clear timeline for students to plan their studies effectively and prepare for the upcoming board exams.

Students are advised to check the official website and stay updated for official date sheet for class 9.

Tentative Date Sheet