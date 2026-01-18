First look from Junaid Safdar and Shanzeh Ali Rohale’s Walima ceremony

LAHORE – Foolproof security arrangements were made for walima reception of Junaid Safdar, grandson of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Amid heightened security, a steady stream of guests continues to arrive at the iconic residence. The high-profile ceremony is set to witness the presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, alongside a long list of federal and provincial ministers, senators, and prominent political figures. Adding to the significance of the event, guests from abroad are also participating in the celebrations.

Extraordinary arrangements have been made to manage the scale and prestige of the occasion. A dedicated parking facility for up to 1,000 vehicles has been established outside Jati Umrah to accommodate the massive influx of invitees. To ensure complete safety, a heavy contingent of police and Rangers has been deployed, creating an impenetrable security cordon around the venue.

With political heavyweights, international guests, and unprecedented security measures, Junaid Safdar’s walima has become one of the most talked-about and tightly guarded social events, drawing national attention and underscoring the influence and stature of the Sharif family.