Marriyum Aurangzeb’s dramatic transformation goes viral at Junaid Safdar’s wedding

KARACHI – Big day of Junaid Safdar’s wedding remains in limelight, and the kind of grandeur only big celebration can bring. But amid music and festivities, one moment stole the spotlight.

As Punjab Senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb arrived, her transformation was so unexpected that crowd instantly fell silent. Guests exchanged surprised glances, whispers spread through the hall, and for a few seconds, the wedding was not only thing people were talking about.

Her new look was not just noticeable, it was unforgettable. And in the middle of all the celebration, it became the evening’s biggest surprise.

Some social media users linked her slimmer appearance to popular weight loss trends and medications like Ozempic, a diabetes medication often discussed in the context of rapid weight loss, but there is no verified reporting confirming that she has used Ozempic or any weight‑loss drug.

Ozempic and similar medications have drawn attention worldwide for their effects on appetite and weight, though medical experts stress they are prescribed for specific health conditions and not solely for cosmetic weight loss.

Supporters and critics alike shared pictures from wedding celebrations featuring Maryam Aurangzeb beside other dignitaries, noting her changed silhouette and elegant attire.

Reactions on Twitter and Instagram ranged from praise for her refreshed look to cautions against making assumptions without clear facts. The topic continues to trend as more images from the event circulate online.