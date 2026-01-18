Pakistan assures full support to Bangladesh over India tour for T20 World Cup 2026

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has assured Bangladesh of its full support over the issue of the Bangladesh cricket team not traveling to India.

According to reports, the Bangladeshi government has contacted the Pakistani government regarding the decision not to send its team to India.

Reports said that if Bangladesh’s issue is not resolved, Pakistan may review its decision to participate in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistani officials stated that Bangladesh has reasonable and valid grounds, which should be respected, and that India cannot be allowed to intimidate or pressure any country.

Reports further added that Pakistan has given Bangladesh assurances of complete support on this matter.