Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 19 January 2026

By News Desk
8:48 am | Jan 19, 2026
Gold Hits Rs356,900 Per Tola in Pakistan

 

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged, with per tola gold staying at Rs481,862 in the domestic market while price of 10 grams of gold settled at Rs413,118 on Monday

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

  • Gold (per tola): Rs481,862
  • Gold (10 grams): Rs413,118

18 Karat Gold Price in Pakistan

Updated market data showed that 18-karat gold was priced at Rs356,850 per tola, Rs30,594 per gram, Rs305,947 per 10 grams, and Rs867,145 per ounce. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold stood at Rs436,150 per tola, while 21-karat gold was valued at Rs416,325 per tola, reflecting broad-based weakness across all categories.

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 436,150 416,325 356,850
Per 1 Gram 37,393 35,693 30,594
Per 10 Gram 373,935 356,938 305,947
Per Ounce 1,059,844 1,011,669 867,145

In international gold rates, bullion trades at $4,595, inclusive of a $20 premium.

Market watchers are now closely monitoring global trends, as ongoing volatility in international bullion prices continues to influence Pakistan’s gold market.

Gold Prices climb to Rs469,562 per tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

