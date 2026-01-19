Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 19 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged, with per tola gold staying at Rs481,862 in the domestic market while price of 10 grams of gold settled at Rs413,118 on Monday

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold (per tola): Rs481,862

Rs481,862 Gold (10 grams): Rs413,118

18 Karat Gold Price in Pakistan

Updated market data showed that 18-karat gold was priced at Rs356,850 per tola, Rs30,594 per gram, Rs305,947 per 10 grams, and Rs867,145 per ounce. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold stood at Rs436,150 per tola, while 21-karat gold was valued at Rs416,325 per tola, reflecting broad-based weakness across all categories.

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 436,150 416,325 356,850 Per 1 Gram 37,393 35,693 30,594 Per 10 Gram 373,935 356,938 305,947 Per Ounce 1,059,844 1,011,669 867,145

In international gold rates, bullion trades at $4,595, inclusive of a $20 premium.

Market watchers are now closely monitoring global trends, as ongoing volatility in international bullion prices continues to influence Pakistan’s gold market.