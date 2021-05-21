Bomb attack on Palestine solidarity rally in Pakistan leaves seven dead

QUETTA – A bomb attack on a Palestine solidarity rally left seven people dead and 14 injured in the Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province on Friday.

"It was an improvised explosive device which went off as participants began to disperse," Chaman's local administration official Tariq Mengal told the media.

According to another report, the bomb targeted a vehicle of religious scholar Molana Qadir Luni.

Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said 10 of the citizens injured were transferred to hospitals in Chaman and provincial capital Quetta.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, he added.

"Terrorists do not deserve any leniency. No one will be allowed to disturb the law and order in the province," Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said in a statement.

The march in solidarity with the Palestinian people facing indiscriminate Israeli bombing had been organised by the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, one of the main religious political formations in Pakistan, where the government declared Friday as Palestine Solidarity Day.