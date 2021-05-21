Bomb attack on Palestine solidarity rally in Pakistan leaves seven dead
Web Desk
02:27 PM | 21 May, 2021
Bomb attack on Palestine solidarity rally in Pakistan leaves seven dead
Share

QUETTA – A bomb attack on a Palestine solidarity rally left seven people dead and 14 injured in the Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province on Friday.

"It was an improvised explosive device which went off as participants began to disperse," Chaman's local administration official Tariq Mengal told the media.

According to another report, the bomb targeted a vehicle of religious scholar Molana Qadir Luni.

Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said 10 of the citizens injured were transferred to hospitals in Chaman and provincial capital Quetta.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, he added.

"Terrorists do not deserve any leniency. No one will be allowed to disturb the law and order in the province," Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said in a statement. 

The march in solidarity with the Palestinian people facing indiscriminate Israeli bombing had been organised by the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, one of the main religious political formations in Pakistan, where the government declared Friday as Palestine Solidarity Day.

More From This Category
Pakistan estimates GDP growth at 3.49% despite ...
11:30 PM | 21 May, 2021
Pakistani court orders giving Rs25,000 allowance ...
08:08 PM | 21 May, 2021
Getz Pharma, Scaryammi hold first of its kind ...
07:32 PM | 21 May, 2021
Schools to reopen from Monday, announces Punjab ...
07:10 PM | 21 May, 2021
Maulana Tariq Jameel launches free ambulance ...
08:30 PM | 21 May, 2021
Pakistani FM’s remarks during CNN interview ...
06:28 PM | 21 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahid Afridi finally confirms daughter’s engagement to Shaheen Afridi
09:42 PM | 21 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr