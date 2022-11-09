Here’s why Allama Iqbal's daughter-in-law opposes public holiday on November 9
LAHORE – The federal government’s initiative for a public holiday on Iqbal Day is hailed by Pakistanis who are taking a day off while Iqbal's daughter-in-law, Justice (retired) Nasira Iqbal, opposed the public holiday on the birthday of national poet.
Nasira Javed lamented the incumbent government’s initiative to restore public holiday, saying the holiday will not serve the purpose.
The noted intellectual mentioned that she was invited to five events which were all now cancelled in light of the public holiday.
On a lighter note, she mentioned that people will now spend the day off eating Nihari and Dahi Bhallay.
In 2015, the PML-N government cancelled the annual public holiday on November 9 without specifying any reason.
Pakistan announces public holiday on Iqbal Day 02:55 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a local holiday on November 9 (Monday) across the country on the ...
Meanwhile, the day observed a change of guards ceremony at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in connection with his birth anniversary.
