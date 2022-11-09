Pakistan finish fifth in World Polo Championship 2022
Pakistan polo team beat Mexico by 11-8 to secure the fifth position in the XII World Polo Championship that was played from October 29 to November 6 in Wellington, Florida, USA.

In the main final of the World Polo Championship, Spain knocked off the US to clinch the World Cup. With the score tied at 10 in overtime, Pelayo Berazadi scored the winning goal from 150 yards out to clinch Spain's first FIP title with an 11-10 victory.

Spain (Nicolas Ruiz, Luis Domenico Carron, Nicolas Alvarez and Berazadi) finished with the best record (4-1) of the eight-country,10-day tournament, losing only to defending champion Argentina, 6-3.5 in zone play.

Spain's wins included Pakistan, 9-7.5; Mexico, 11-4.5; and Uruguay, 10.5-7.

Teams from USA, Argentina, Mexico, Pakistan, Spain, Australia, Italy and Uruguay participated in the championship.

In the finals of the championship, Spain defeated the United States, which finished as runner-ups and earned the silver medal.

The teams of Argentina and Uruguay competed for the third place match and Uruguay won the competition and claimed the bronze medal.

Back in September, Pakistan Polo Team outpaced India by 7-3 in the second playoff to qualify for the XII FIP World Cup Polo Championship.

Hamza Mawaz Khan was hero of the day for Pakistan as he played outstanding polo and guided his team to tremendous triumph by contributing splendid six goals while another talented youngster Raja Mikayel Sami converted one goal. Other Pakistan team members were Raja Sami Ullah and Raja Temur Nadeem while Brig (r) Badar Zaman was team manager.

