Search

Sports

Adani’s Gulf Giants announce England batter James Vince as captain for ILT20

Web Desk 06:20 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
Adani’s Gulf Giants announce England batter James Vince as captain for ILT20

DUBAI – The Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants are steadily building up steam ahead of the inaugural season of the ILT20 and have announced the solid, right-handed England batter James Vince as the captain.

Vince has plenty of T20 experience. He has played in over 300 games in the format and boasts of a strike rate in the 130s. He was part of the England squad that won their first-ever ODI World Cup in 2019. He has played in the Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, New Zealand’s Super Smash and South Africa’s Mzansi Super League, scoring plenty of runs in each stint.

A free-flowing stroke-maker, Vince can accelerate from the very get-go and has been consistent in terms of setting the bar high as a batter. The Englishman, who can also double up as a medium pacer when required, has scored close to 9,000 runs, including four centuries and 51 half-tons in the T20 format.

In the Gulf Giants line-up, Vince will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton, and will hopefully strike fear in the minds of opposition bowlers.

Speaking on the occasion, Vince said, “This is a great honour and an immense amount of responsibility to be captaining the Gulf Giants in the ILT20. I am glad that the team management and coach Andy Flower have placed trust in me. I will hopefully be able to repay that with plenty of runs. I’ve had the good fortune of being captain in franchise cricket in The Hundred and with Hampshire in the Vitality Blast, and it was a successful stint too. And I hope to be able to continue with that trend in the ILT20.”

Head Coach Andy Flower said, “I’ve known James a long time and I’m really looking forward to working with him again for the Gulf Giants. He is not only an outstanding top order player and brilliant fielder, but also one of the best tactical captains I’ve come across. He has experience winning trophies and playing T20 cricket around the world and he will undoubtedly have an impact for us in the new year.”

The inaugural edition of ILT20 will be played in a 34-match format across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. There are a total of six teams participating in the tournament which begins on 13 January in Dubai. The Adani Gulf Giants play their opening game on 15 January against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.

Gulf Giants squad: James Vince ©, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Qais Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope, Rehan Ahmed, , CP Rizwan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, and Ashwanth Valthappa

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

‘Sultan of Swing’ Wasim Akram to grace Lanka Premier League final

06:32 PM | 20 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope — December 20, 2022

08:04 AM | 20 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 20 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 231.6 234.15
Euro EUR 256 258.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 294 297
U.A.E Dirham AED 67.3 67.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 64.2 64.8
Australian Dollar AUD 153.1 154.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 597.63 602.13
Canadian Dollar CAD 164.68 166.03
China Yuan CNY 32.23 32.48
Danish Krone DKK 32.14 32.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.91 29.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.17 2.21
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 731.99 736.99
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 584.2 588.7
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.9 243.65
Thai Bhat THB 6.4 6.5

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs175,800 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs150,720. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 135,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 156,450.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Karachi PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Islamabad PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Peshawar PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Quetta PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Sialkot PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Attock PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Gujranwala PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Jehlum PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Multan PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Bahawalpur PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Gujrat PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Nawabshah PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Chakwal PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Hyderabad PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Nowshehra PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Sargodha PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Faisalabad PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990
Mirpur PKR 175,800 PKR 1,990

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas

Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: