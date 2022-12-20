Adani’s Gulf Giants announce England batter James Vince as captain for ILT20

DUBAI – The Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants are steadily building up steam ahead of the inaugural season of the ILT20 and have announced the solid, right-handed England batter James Vince as the captain.
Vince has plenty of T20 experience. He has played in over 300 games in the format and boasts of a strike rate in the 130s. He was part of the England squad that won their first-ever ODI World Cup in 2019. He has played in the Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, New Zealand’s Super Smash and South Africa’s Mzansi Super League, scoring plenty of runs in each stint.
A free-flowing stroke-maker, Vince can accelerate from the very get-go and has been consistent in terms of setting the bar high as a batter. The Englishman, who can also double up as a medium pacer when required, has scored close to 9,000 runs, including four centuries and 51 half-tons in the T20 format.
In the Gulf Giants line-up, Vince will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton, and will hopefully strike fear in the minds of opposition bowlers.
Speaking on the occasion, Vince said, “This is a great honour and an immense amount of responsibility to be captaining the Gulf Giants in the ILT20. I am glad that the team management and coach Andy Flower have placed trust in me. I will hopefully be able to repay that with plenty of runs. I’ve had the good fortune of being captain in franchise cricket in The Hundred and with Hampshire in the Vitality Blast, and it was a successful stint too. And I hope to be able to continue with that trend in the ILT20.”
Head Coach Andy Flower said, “I’ve known James a long time and I’m really looking forward to working with him again for the Gulf Giants. He is not only an outstanding top order player and brilliant fielder, but also one of the best tactical captains I’ve come across. He has experience winning trophies and playing T20 cricket around the world and he will undoubtedly have an impact for us in the new year.”
The inaugural edition of ILT20 will be played in a 34-match format across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. There are a total of six teams participating in the tournament which begins on 13 January in Dubai. The Adani Gulf Giants play their opening game on 15 January against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.
Gulf Giants squad: James Vince ©, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Qais Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope, Rehan Ahmed, , CP Rizwan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, and Ashwanth Valthappa
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 20 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.6
|234.15
|Euro
|EUR
|256
|258.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294
|297
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.3
|67.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|153.1
|154.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|597.63
|602.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.68
|166.03
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.23
|32.48
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|731.99
|736.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.2
|588.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.9
|243.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.4
|6.5
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs175,800 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs150,720. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 135,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 156,450.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Karachi
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Islamabad
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Peshawar
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Quetta
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Sialkot
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Attock
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Gujranwala
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Jehlum
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Multan
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Gujrat
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Nawabshah
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Chakwal
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Hyderabad
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Nowshehra
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Sargodha
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Faisalabad
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Mirpur
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.