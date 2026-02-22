Jazz under fire for Hidden Charges as users claim unauthorized services drain balance

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis continue to face mobile balance deductions without consent, with consumers alleging hidden value-added services and automatic subscriptions by Jazz and other telecom giants. A recent post renewed scrutiny of Jazz and calls for action by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to ensure transparency and protect customer rights.

A social media content creator Komail Muaviah raised concerns about alleged unauthorized deductions of mobile balance by Jazz, claiming that services were activated on his brother’s SIM without consent. In a viral post, Kumail shared that his younger brother, who uses a basic keypad phone without internet-based apps, repeatedly requested mobile balance despite regular recharges of Rs200–Rs300.

پیکج کی قیمت جاز نے اپنی ایپ پر 2300 روپے دکھائی ہے لیکن جب پیکج کروائیں تو ایکٹو نہیں ہوتا ، لکھا آتا ہے 2800 روپے کا لوڈ کریں پھر ایکٹو ہوگا۔ 3 دن پہلے مذکورہ پیکج 2800 میں ایکٹو کیا ، آج سوشل میڈیا نہیں چل رہا ، سموسہ ایپ پر دیکھو تو ڈیٹا 158GB نظر آتا ہے لیکن چلتا بالکل نہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/CGGnmehwgV — Komail Ahmad Muaviah (@KomailMuavia313) February 21, 2026

But, to his surpise, the balance goes to zero within hours or a day, leaving the user unable to make calls. Upon investigating the SIM activity using network’s official app, Kumail claimed finding 12 value-added services were active on the number without his brother’s knowledge.

He further alleged that network had been deducting Rs70–Rs80 daily for these services, which he stated were neither requested nor knowingly subscribed to. The post also criticized the role of the telecom regulator, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, and other authorities for allegedly failing to prevent such practices.

Social media users reacting to the post echoed similar complaints, calling out telecom operators for balance deductions and subscription of services without user consent.

Jazz is yet to share official statement regarding the concerns over value-added services and automatic subscriptions.