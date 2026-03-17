Weather forecast for Eidul Fitr 2026 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning for rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in various regions of Pakistan from March 17 to 25, 2026, including the Eidul Fitr holidays.

According to the NDMA, the westerly wave will primarily impact northern and western areas, bringing light to moderate rainfall accompanied by windstorms and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to drop across the country during this period.

In Punjab, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore Division, and surrounding regions, widespread rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms are expected. Upper Punjab may also experience isolated hail during the storms, while southern districts such as Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Dera Ghazi Khan will see occasional rain and cloudy conditions.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, Mansehra, Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Hazara, Peshawar, Swabi, Swat, Waziristan, and Dera Ismail Khan, will also experience rain and windstorms, with intermittent breaks.

Isolated rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, with potential snowfall in hilly areas. In Balochistan, including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Qillah Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Pishin, Barkhan, Sibbi, Dera Bugti, Khuzdar, Awaran, Panjgur, Turbat, and Gwadar, scattered showers and storms are forecast.

Sindh is expected to remain mostly dry, although some isolated rain and thunderstorms may occur in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Umerkot, and Mithi.

Authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions, monitor local updates, and avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions.