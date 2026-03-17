SadaPay under fire as Pakistani users report Missing Funds, Frozen Accounts

ISLAMABAD – Hundreds of Pakistanis were jolted by the missing funds as transfers went astray, and accounts were frozen without warning on Sadapay. The digital wallet provider now finds itself at the center of a growing financial storm, despite clearing air on the so-called glitch that caused it.

A wave of panic is sweeping across digital banking users in Pakistan due to alarming issues ranging from unexplained deductions to locked accounts and failed transactions. The complaints are all over social media as frustrated customers were stunned to know that their money has seemingly vanished without explanation.

Users have come forward describing how funds were suddenly deducted from their accounts, sometimes leaving balances in the negative. These claims quickly went viral, gaining thousands of views and triggering a surge of similar reports. Some users allege losses as high as 1-2Lac. Amid plethora of social media posts, some users said they got their deducted funds back.

Many users lamented their accounts were abruptly frozen, cutting them off from their own money without warning or explanation. For users who rely on the platform for everyday transactions, the disruption has been both financial and deeply unsettling.

Adding fuel to the fire is what users describe as a near-total breakdown in customer support. Complaints of unanswered emails, delayed responses, and generic automated replies have become common. App store reviews echo the outrage, with multiple users reporting failed transactions and delayed refunds that take days to process. One particularly troubling claim suggests nearly Rs200,000 remained stuck in an account with no resolution in sight, even after attempts to escalate the issue.

Source: reddit

Amid the outrage, SadaPay attributed these incidents to “technical glitches” or system maintenance, but the absence of a detailed, transparent explanation has only heightened suspicion. For many, repeated references to vague system issues have done little to restore confidence.

The timing of the crisis has also raised eyebrows. The surge in complaints comes months after a major leadership change, with the company’s chairman stepping down, prompting speculation about internal instability.

In Turkey, authorities launched a sweeping investigation into Papara, the fintech company that acquired SadaPay in 2023. Officials have detained 13 individuals, including the company’s founder, over allegations of money laundering, illegal online betting, and organized criminal activity.

Authorities said more than 26,000 accounts were used to facilitate illegal betting transactions worth approximately 12.9 billion Turkish lira (around $330 million). In response, regulators have seized assets, taken control of multiple companies, and imposed strict transaction limits on the platform. A court-appointed trustee has now been assigned to oversee Papara’s operations.

While Turkish officials insist that customer funds remain protected under the law, the connection between Papara and SadaPay has intensified anxiety among Pakistani users. Many are now questioning whether the troubles abroad could have ripple effects on SadaPay’s operations at home.