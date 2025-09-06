Scam Alert: Itv Pakistan App disappears overnight after cheating depositors

KARACHI – Dream of earning without doing much has once again turned into nightmare for thousands of people after Itv Pakistan online earnings app abruptly shut down, taking users’ money with it

Amid plethora of scams online, Itv Pakistan becomes latest brand that duped thousands, defrauding users of their hard-earned money. Despite its name, the app has no connection with the UK broadcaster ITV and appears to have used the familiar brand to gain trust.

The app promised quick and easy earnings but allegedly tricked users into depositing money they were unable to withdraw. Online reports, which are unverified by Daily Pakistan, claim that the platform showed fake proofs, lacked proper ID verification, and used WhatsApp groups to circulate misleading guides.

Those familiar with this pattern warn that even if some websites gave the app high ratings, scammers can easily make fraudulent platforms appear legitimate, urging users to exercise caution before investing in online earning schemes.