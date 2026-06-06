Pixel Studio discontinued as Google moved ahead with AI image tools

LONDON – A small creative playground inside Pixel phones is now quietly fading away. With recent update, the tech giant puts the curtain down on Pixel Studio, the AI-powered image generation tool that lets users turn simple text into imaginative visuals. Introduced not too long ago, it promised a new way of creating and personalizing digital art, but now, users are being redirected to newer AI platforms as Google reshapes its creative tools into a more unified system.

With version 2.3 of app, users are no longer able to generate images, stickers, or creative visuals using text prompts. Instead, the application now displays a notice directing users to an alternative Google AI platform, alongside a prominent button that redirects them to the Google Play Store for downloading the company’s newer tools for image and animation generation.

The app was originally introduced less than two years ago alongside Pixel 9 series and offered users the ability to create and edit AI-generated images, as well as maintain a personal library of their creations. Over time, additional features such as keyboard integration and facial generation tools were added, though some of these capabilities were gradually reduced prior to the shutdown.

The update is being rolled out in phases, and the change is not yet visible to all users. While new content creation is no longer supported, previously generated images will remain accessible to users.

The move reflects broader strategic shift by Google toward consolidating its artificial intelligence offerings into a unified platform, rather than maintaining multiple experimental applications.