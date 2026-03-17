Gold Rates in Pakistan Today: 17 March, 2026 – New Gold Price

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold price stands at Rs522,762 after bullion opened the week with another drop in light of sentiment in the international market.
The price of gold per tola fell by Rs1,800 to Rs522,762, while 10 grams of gold lost Rs1,543 to settle at Rs448,184.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Metal
|New Price
|Gold Per Tola
|Rs522,762
|Gold 10 Grams
|Rs448,184
|Silver Per Tola
|Rs8,441
|Gold (Per Ounce)
|$5,000
This comes just days after a sharp fall on Saturday, when the price of gold per tola plunged by Rs8,700, closing at Rs524,562, highlighting the recent volatility in the precious metals market.
22 Karat Gold Prices
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|470,250
|448,875
|384,750
|Per 1 Gram
|40,316.83
|38,484.25
|32,986.5
|Per 10 Gram
|403,168.33
|384,842.5
|329,865
|Per Ounce
|1,142,707.5
|1,090,766.25
|934,942.5
The downward trend was also seen internationally. Global gold prices dropped by $18, reaching $5,000 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium.
Silver prices did not escape the slide either, as they declined by Rs100 in the local market, bringing the price to Rs8,441 per tola.
The continued fluctuations in gold and silver rates are drawing close attention from investors, jewellers, and consumers, as movements in global markets continue to influence local prices.