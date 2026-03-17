Gold Rates in Pakistan Today: 17 March, 2026 – New Gold Price

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold price stands at Rs522,762 after bullion opened the week with another drop in light of sentiment in the international market.

The price of gold per tola fell by Rs1,800 to Rs522,762, while 10 grams of gold lost Rs1,543 to settle at Rs448,184.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal New Price Gold Per Tola Rs522,762 Gold 10 Grams Rs448,184 Silver Per Tola Rs8,441 Gold (Per Ounce) $5,000

This comes just days after a sharp fall on Saturday, when the price of gold per tola plunged by Rs8,700, closing at Rs524,562, highlighting the recent volatility in the precious metals market.

22 Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 470,250 448,875 384,750 Per 1 Gram 40,316.83 38,484.25 32,986.5 Per 10 Gram 403,168.33 384,842.5 329,865 Per Ounce 1,142,707.5 1,090,766.25 934,942.5

The downward trend was also seen internationally. Global gold prices dropped by $18, reaching $5,000 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium.

Silver prices did not escape the slide either, as they declined by Rs100 in the local market, bringing the price to Rs8,441 per tola.

The continued fluctuations in gold and silver rates are drawing close attention from investors, jewellers, and consumers, as movements in global markets continue to influence local prices.