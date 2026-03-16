Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 16 March 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed decline asd per tola rate dropped to Rs524,562 amid fall in international markets that unsettled traders and investors.
The rate of 10-gram gold hovered at Rs449,727 after Rs7,459 dip in the local market.
Gold Price in Pakistan
|Gold Unit
|Current Price
|Gold (per tola)
|Rs524,562
|Gold (10 grams)
|Rs449,727
|Silver (per tola)
|Rs8,541
|Gold (International)
|$5,018
22Karat Gold Prices
|Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|473,458
|451,937
|387,375
|Per 1 Gram
|40,591
|38,746
|33,211
|Per 10 Gram
|405,918
|387,467.
|332,115
|Per Ounce
|1,150,503
|1,098,208
|941,321
Latest Gold Prices
|Date
|Price
|13 March
|Rs533,262
|12 March
|Rs540,362
|10 March
|Rs539,562
|05 March
|Rs537,162
|26 February
|Rs540,562
|25 February
|Rs541,262
|24 February
|Rs539,962
|23 February
|Rs536,562
Silver Prices in Pakistan
Silver prices followed the same downward trajectory in Pakistan. The price of silver fell by Rs310 per tola, bringing the latest rate to Rs8,541.