Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 16 March 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed decline asd per tola rate dropped to Rs524,562 amid fall in international markets that unsettled traders and investors.

The rate of 10-gram gold hovered at Rs449,727 after Rs7,459 dip in the local market.

Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Unit Current Price Gold (per tola) Rs524,562 Gold (10 grams) Rs449,727 Silver (per tola) Rs8,541 Gold (International) $5,018

22Karat Gold Prices

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 473,458 451,937 387,375 Per 1 Gram 40,591 38,746 33,211 Per 10 Gram 405,918 387,467. 332,115 Per Ounce 1,150,503 1,098,208 941,321

Latest Gold Prices

Date Price 13 March Rs533,262 12 March Rs540,362 10 March Rs539,562 05 March Rs537,162 26 February Rs540,562 25 February Rs541,262 24 February Rs539,962 23 February Rs536,562 Silver Prices in Pakistan

Silver prices followed the same downward trajectory in Pakistan. The price of silver fell by Rs310 per tola, bringing the latest rate to Rs8,541.