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Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 16 March 2026

By News Desk
5:05 am | Mar 16, 2026
Gold Prices Hit Record High as Global Demand Surges

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed decline asd per tola rate dropped to Rs524,562 amid fall in international markets that unsettled traders and investors.

The rate of 10-gram gold hovered at Rs449,727 after Rs7,459 dip in the local market.

Gold Price in Pakistan 

Gold Unit Current Price
Gold (per tola) Rs524,562
Gold (10 grams) Rs449,727
Silver (per tola) Rs8,541
Gold (International) $5,018

22Karat Gold Prices

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 473,458 451,937 387,375
Per 1 Gram 40,591 38,746 33,211
Per 10 Gram 405,918 387,467. 332,115
Per Ounce 1,150,503 1,098,208 941,321

Latest Gold Prices

Date Price
13 March Rs533,262
12 March Rs540,362
10 March Rs539,562
05 March Rs537,162
26 February Rs540,562
25 February Rs541,262
24 February Rs539,962
23 February Rs536,562

 

Silver Prices in Pakistan

Silver prices followed the same downward trajectory in Pakistan. The price of silver fell by Rs310 per tola, bringing the latest rate to Rs8,541.

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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