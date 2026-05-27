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Hindutva extremists harass Indian Muslims on Eid-ul Azha with ‘pigs protest’

By News Desk
5:15 pm | May 27, 2026
Hindutva Extremists Harass Indian Muslims On Eid Ul Azha With Pigs Protest

Muslims in India continue to face harassment, and now Hindutva-inspired extremists bring pigs to dent Bakra Eid festival in Mumbai.

The tense situation was reported in housing society in Mira Road area of Mumbai, where Muslims brought goats for sacrifice to mark Eid-ul-Azha, but a group of extemists objected to the presence of sacrificial animals inside the residential complex.

Viral videos circulating online show BJP backed protesters gathering outside Poonam Estate One Society during Eid-ul-Azha and performing Hanuman Chalisa while expressing opposition to the animals being brought inside.

Some protesters allegedly brought pigs to the location, which led to heightened tensions. There are also claims that attempts were made to enter the society with pigs, resulting in confrontation and reported clashes between groups.

Social media posts further allege that Muslim residents living in the society faced harassment during the incident while authorities took no action in the senstive case.

The incident has since gone viral on social media platforms, with users sharing videos and expressing concern over rising tensions and questions regarding security and policing in the area.

Muslims face growing uncertainty over where they will be allowed to pray in India. Several Muslim committees are urging worshippers to stay cautious, avoid large gatherings, and follow strict instructions amid police advisories discouraging public prayers.

What should be a festive religious occasion has turned into a logistical and security concern, with fears of confrontation in public spaces. Many residents say they are increasingly anxious, recalling past incidents of police action against open-air prayers and rising restrictions in recent years.

The situation comes amid broader political debate in the state over Muslim prayers in public areas, with authorities pushing for controlled, staggered arrangements while critics say access to open prayer spaces is being steadily curtailed.

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