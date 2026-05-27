Hindutva extremists harass Indian Muslims on Eid-ul Azha with ‘pigs protest’

Muslims in India continue to face harassment, and now Hindutva-inspired extremists bring pigs to dent Bakra Eid festival in Mumbai.

The tense situation was reported in housing society in Mira Road area of Mumbai, where Muslims brought goats for sacrifice to mark Eid-ul-Azha, but a group of extemists objected to the presence of sacrificial animals inside the residential complex.

Viral videos circulating online show BJP backed protesters gathering outside Poonam Estate One Society during Eid-ul-Azha and performing Hanuman Chalisa while expressing opposition to the animals being brought inside.

Location: Mira Road, Mumbai Activists from a Hindutva organization brought a pig into Poonam Cluster Society to protest goats kept there for Eid al-Adha. Note: these activists are primarily targeting and harassing the Muslim families living in the society. pic.twitter.com/tHmuIGYGWs — The Muslim (@TheMuslim786) May 26, 2026

Some protesters allegedly brought pigs to the location, which led to heightened tensions. There are also claims that attempts were made to enter the society with pigs, resulting in confrontation and reported clashes between groups.

Social media posts further allege that Muslim residents living in the society faced harassment during the incident while authorities took no action in the senstive case.

The incident has since gone viral on social media platforms, with users sharing videos and expressing concern over rising tensions and questions regarding security and policing in the area.