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TLP, JuD among organizations restricted from collecting Qurbani Hides this Eid ul Azha

By News Desk
3:36 pm | May 27, 2026
Tlp Jud Among Organizations Restricted From Collecting Qurbani Hides This Eid Ul Azha

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab issued strict warning to citizens against donating sacrificial animal hides to banned or monitored organisations, declaring that any form of support to such groups could lead to legal action under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

A detailed list of prohibited and monitored organisations has been released this Eidul Azha, intensifying efforts to prevent extremist outfits from collecting funds through sacrificial hides — a practice authorities say has previously been exploited to finance unlawful activities.

# Banned Org.
1 Lashkar-e-Jhangvi
2 Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan
3 Jaish-e-Mohammed
4 Al-Rehmat Trust Bahawalpur
5 Al-Furqan Trust Karachi
6 Lashkar-e-Taiba
7 Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan
8 Tehreek-e-Jafaria Pakistan
9 Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Shariat-e-Mohammadi
10 Tehreek-e-Islami
11 Al-Qaeda
12 Millat-e-Islamia Pakistan
13 Khuddam-ul-Islam
14 Islami Tehreek Pakistan
15 Jamiat-ul-Ansar
16 Jamaat-ul-Furqan
17 Hizb ut-Tahrir
18 Khair-un-Naas International Trust
19 Balochistan Liberation Army
20 Lashkar-e-Islami
21 Ansar-ul-Salam
22 Haji Namdar Group
23 Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan
24 Balochistan Republican
25 Balochistan Liberation Front
26 Lashkar-e-Balochistan
27 Balochistan Liberation United Front
28 Balochistan Armed Defense Organization
29 Shia Students Action Committee Gilgit
30 Markaz-e-Sabeel Organization Gilgit
31 Tanzim Naujawanan-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Gilgit
32 Peoples Aman Committee Lyari
33 Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat
34 Al-Harmain Foundation
35 Rabita Trust
36 Anjuman-e-Imamia Gilgit Baltistan
37 Muslim Students Organization Gilgit
38 Tanzim Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat Gilgit
39 Balochistan Fundamentalist Army
40 Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Aman
41 Tahaffuz Hudood Allah
42 Balochistan Waja Liberation Army
43 Baloch Republican Party Azad
44 Balochistan United Army
45 Islam Mujahideen
46 Jaish-e-Islam
47 Balochistan National Liberation Army
48 Khana Hikmat Gilgit Baltistan
49 Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat
50 Tehreek-e-Taliban Mohmand
51 Tariq Geedar Group
52 Abdullah Azzam Brigade
53 East Turkestan Islamic Movement
54 Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan
55 Islamic Jihad Union
56 313 Brigade
57 Tehreek-e-Taliban Bajaur
58 Haji Namdar Group
59 Baloch Students Organization Azad
60 United Baloch Army
61 Jai Sindh Muttahida Mahaz
62 Islamic State (ISIS/Daesh)
63 Jamaat-ul-Ahrar
64 Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Al-Alami
65 Ansar-ul-Hussain
66 Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir
67 Jundallah
68 Al-Rahma Welfare Trust Organization
69 Balawaristan National Front (Abdul Hakim Khan Group)
70 Jamaat-ud-Dawa
71 Al-Anfal Trust Lahore
72 Idara Khidmat-e-Khalq Lahore
73 Al-Dawa wal Irshad Pakistan Lahore
74 Al-Hamd Trust Lahore/Faisalabad
75 Misk and Welfare Trust Lahore
76 Al-Madina Foundation Lahore
77 Muaz bin Jabal Educational Trust Lahore
78 Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation
79 Al-Fazl Foundation/Trust Lahore
80 Al-Ithar Foundation Lahore
81 Pak-Turk International CAG Education Foundation
82 Hizb-ul-Ahrar
83 Balochistan Raji Aajoi Sangar
84 Jiye Sindh Qaumi Mahaz
85 Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army
86 Sindhudesh Liberation Army
87 Khatam-ul-Anbia
88 Ghazi Force
89 Ghulaman-e-Sahaba
90 Me’mar Trust
91 Sachal Sarmast Welfare Trust Karachi
92 Al-Jaza Patient Welfare Society Karachi
93 Al-Akhtar Trust
94 Al-Rashid Trust
95 Zainabiyoun Brigade
96 Majid Brigade
97 Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group
98 Pashtun Tahafuz Movement
99 Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

Authorities urged masses to donate sacrificial hides only to charities registered with the Punjab Charity Commission (PCC). Officials stated that authentic organisations can be identified through QR codes printed on their official registration certificates.

The spokesperson clarified that all welfare and charitable organisations operating in Punjab are legally required to register with the PCC, while deputy commissioners across districts have been authorised to issue special permits to seminaries and welfare groups for hide collection during Eidul Azha.

Citizens have also been advised to verify certificates carefully before handing over hides to any organisation to ensure that donations reach deserving people instead of banned outfits allegedly attempting to raise funds under the cover of charity.

To tighten monitoring during Eid, the Punjab Home Department has appealed to the public to report suspicious hide collection activities linked to banned organisations. Anonymous complaints can be submitted through the toll-free helpline 0800-11111 or via the Punjab Charity Commission helplines 042-99330399 and 042-99330162.

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