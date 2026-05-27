TLP, JuD among organizations restricted from collecting Qurbani Hides this Eid ul Azha

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab issued strict warning to citizens against donating sacrificial animal hides to banned or monitored organisations, declaring that any form of support to such groups could lead to legal action under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

A detailed list of prohibited and monitored organisations has been released this Eidul Azha, intensifying efforts to prevent extremist outfits from collecting funds through sacrificial hides — a practice authorities say has previously been exploited to finance unlawful activities.

# Banned Org. 1 Lashkar-e-Jhangvi 2 Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan 3 Jaish-e-Mohammed 4 Al-Rehmat Trust Bahawalpur 5 Al-Furqan Trust Karachi 6 Lashkar-e-Taiba 7 Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan 8 Tehreek-e-Jafaria Pakistan 9 Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Shariat-e-Mohammadi 10 Tehreek-e-Islami 11 Al-Qaeda 12 Millat-e-Islamia Pakistan 13 Khuddam-ul-Islam 14 Islami Tehreek Pakistan 15 Jamiat-ul-Ansar 16 Jamaat-ul-Furqan 17 Hizb ut-Tahrir 18 Khair-un-Naas International Trust 19 Balochistan Liberation Army 20 Lashkar-e-Islami 21 Ansar-ul-Salam 22 Haji Namdar Group 23 Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan 24 Balochistan Republican 25 Balochistan Liberation Front 26 Lashkar-e-Balochistan 27 Balochistan Liberation United Front 28 Balochistan Armed Defense Organization 29 Shia Students Action Committee Gilgit 30 Markaz-e-Sabeel Organization Gilgit 31 Tanzim Naujawanan-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Gilgit 32 Peoples Aman Committee Lyari 33 Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat 34 Al-Harmain Foundation 35 Rabita Trust 36 Anjuman-e-Imamia Gilgit Baltistan 37 Muslim Students Organization Gilgit 38 Tanzim Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat Gilgit 39 Balochistan Fundamentalist Army 40 Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Aman 41 Tahaffuz Hudood Allah 42 Balochistan Waja Liberation Army 43 Baloch Republican Party Azad 44 Balochistan United Army 45 Islam Mujahideen 46 Jaish-e-Islam 47 Balochistan National Liberation Army 48 Khana Hikmat Gilgit Baltistan 49 Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat 50 Tehreek-e-Taliban Mohmand 51 Tariq Geedar Group 52 Abdullah Azzam Brigade 53 East Turkestan Islamic Movement 54 Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan 55 Islamic Jihad Union 56 313 Brigade 57 Tehreek-e-Taliban Bajaur 58 Haji Namdar Group 59 Baloch Students Organization Azad 60 United Baloch Army 61 Jai Sindh Muttahida Mahaz 62 Islamic State (ISIS/Daesh) 63 Jamaat-ul-Ahrar 64 Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Al-Alami 65 Ansar-ul-Hussain 66 Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir 67 Jundallah 68 Al-Rahma Welfare Trust Organization 69 Balawaristan National Front (Abdul Hakim Khan Group) 70 Jamaat-ud-Dawa 71 Al-Anfal Trust Lahore 72 Idara Khidmat-e-Khalq Lahore 73 Al-Dawa wal Irshad Pakistan Lahore 74 Al-Hamd Trust Lahore/Faisalabad 75 Misk and Welfare Trust Lahore 76 Al-Madina Foundation Lahore 77 Muaz bin Jabal Educational Trust Lahore 78 Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation 79 Al-Fazl Foundation/Trust Lahore 80 Al-Ithar Foundation Lahore 81 Pak-Turk International CAG Education Foundation 82 Hizb-ul-Ahrar 83 Balochistan Raji Aajoi Sangar 84 Jiye Sindh Qaumi Mahaz 85 Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army 86 Sindhudesh Liberation Army 87 Khatam-ul-Anbia 88 Ghazi Force 89 Ghulaman-e-Sahaba 90 Me’mar Trust 91 Sachal Sarmast Welfare Trust Karachi 92 Al-Jaza Patient Welfare Society Karachi 93 Al-Akhtar Trust 94 Al-Rashid Trust 95 Zainabiyoun Brigade 96 Majid Brigade 97 Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group 98 Pashtun Tahafuz Movement 99 Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

Authorities urged masses to donate sacrificial hides only to charities registered with the Punjab Charity Commission (PCC). Officials stated that authentic organisations can be identified through QR codes printed on their official registration certificates.

The spokesperson clarified that all welfare and charitable organisations operating in Punjab are legally required to register with the PCC, while deputy commissioners across districts have been authorised to issue special permits to seminaries and welfare groups for hide collection during Eidul Azha.

Citizens have also been advised to verify certificates carefully before handing over hides to any organisation to ensure that donations reach deserving people instead of banned outfits allegedly attempting to raise funds under the cover of charity.

To tighten monitoring during Eid, the Punjab Home Department has appealed to the public to report suspicious hide collection activities linked to banned organisations. Anonymous complaints can be submitted through the toll-free helpline 0800-11111 or via the Punjab Charity Commission helplines 042-99330399 and 042-99330162.