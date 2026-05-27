TLP, JuD among organizations restricted from collecting Qurbani Hides this Eid ul Azha

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab issued strict warning to citizens against donating sacrificial animal hides to banned or monitored organisations, declaring that any form of support to such groups could lead to legal action under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.
A detailed list of prohibited and monitored organisations has been released this Eidul Azha, intensifying efforts to prevent extremist outfits from collecting funds through sacrificial hides — a practice authorities say has previously been exploited to finance unlawful activities.
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|Banned Org.
|1
|Lashkar-e-Jhangvi
|2
|Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan
|3
|Jaish-e-Mohammed
|4
|Al-Rehmat Trust Bahawalpur
|5
|Al-Furqan Trust Karachi
|6
|Lashkar-e-Taiba
|7
|Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan
|8
|Tehreek-e-Jafaria Pakistan
|9
|Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Shariat-e-Mohammadi
|10
|Tehreek-e-Islami
|11
|Al-Qaeda
|12
|Millat-e-Islamia Pakistan
|13
|Khuddam-ul-Islam
|14
|Islami Tehreek Pakistan
|15
|Jamiat-ul-Ansar
|16
|Jamaat-ul-Furqan
|17
|Hizb ut-Tahrir
|18
|Khair-un-Naas International Trust
|19
|Balochistan Liberation Army
|20
|Lashkar-e-Islami
|21
|Ansar-ul-Salam
|22
|Haji Namdar Group
|23
|Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan
|24
|Balochistan Republican
|25
|Balochistan Liberation Front
|26
|Lashkar-e-Balochistan
|27
|Balochistan Liberation United Front
|28
|Balochistan Armed Defense Organization
|29
|Shia Students Action Committee Gilgit
|30
|Markaz-e-Sabeel Organization Gilgit
|31
|Tanzim Naujawanan-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Gilgit
|32
|Peoples Aman Committee Lyari
|33
|Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat
|34
|Al-Harmain Foundation
|35
|Rabita Trust
|36
|Anjuman-e-Imamia Gilgit Baltistan
|37
|Muslim Students Organization Gilgit
|38
|Tanzim Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat Gilgit
|39
|Balochistan Fundamentalist Army
|40
|Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Aman
|41
|Tahaffuz Hudood Allah
|42
|Balochistan Waja Liberation Army
|43
|Baloch Republican Party Azad
|44
|Balochistan United Army
|45
|Islam Mujahideen
|46
|Jaish-e-Islam
|47
|Balochistan National Liberation Army
|48
|Khana Hikmat Gilgit Baltistan
|49
|Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat
|50
|Tehreek-e-Taliban Mohmand
|51
|Tariq Geedar Group
|52
|Abdullah Azzam Brigade
|53
|East Turkestan Islamic Movement
|54
|Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan
|55
|Islamic Jihad Union
|56
|313 Brigade
|57
|Tehreek-e-Taliban Bajaur
|58
|Haji Namdar Group
|59
|Baloch Students Organization Azad
|60
|United Baloch Army
|61
|Jai Sindh Muttahida Mahaz
|62
|Islamic State (ISIS/Daesh)
|63
|Jamaat-ul-Ahrar
|64
|Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Al-Alami
|65
|Ansar-ul-Hussain
|66
|Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir
|67
|Jundallah
|68
|Al-Rahma Welfare Trust Organization
|69
|Balawaristan National Front (Abdul Hakim Khan Group)
|70
|Jamaat-ud-Dawa
|71
|Al-Anfal Trust Lahore
|72
|Idara Khidmat-e-Khalq Lahore
|73
|Al-Dawa wal Irshad Pakistan Lahore
|74
|Al-Hamd Trust Lahore/Faisalabad
|75
|Misk and Welfare Trust Lahore
|76
|Al-Madina Foundation Lahore
|77
|Muaz bin Jabal Educational Trust Lahore
|78
|Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation
|79
|Al-Fazl Foundation/Trust Lahore
|80
|Al-Ithar Foundation Lahore
|81
|Pak-Turk International CAG Education Foundation
|82
|Hizb-ul-Ahrar
|83
|Balochistan Raji Aajoi Sangar
|84
|Jiye Sindh Qaumi Mahaz
|85
|Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army
|86
|Sindhudesh Liberation Army
|87
|Khatam-ul-Anbia
|88
|Ghazi Force
|89
|Ghulaman-e-Sahaba
|90
|Me’mar Trust
|91
|Sachal Sarmast Welfare Trust Karachi
|92
|Al-Jaza Patient Welfare Society Karachi
|93
|Al-Akhtar Trust
|94
|Al-Rashid Trust
|95
|Zainabiyoun Brigade
|96
|Majid Brigade
|97
|Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group
|98
|Pashtun Tahafuz Movement
|99
|Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan
Authorities urged masses to donate sacrificial hides only to charities registered with the Punjab Charity Commission (PCC). Officials stated that authentic organisations can be identified through QR codes printed on their official registration certificates.
The spokesperson clarified that all welfare and charitable organisations operating in Punjab are legally required to register with the PCC, while deputy commissioners across districts have been authorised to issue special permits to seminaries and welfare groups for hide collection during Eidul Azha.
Citizens have also been advised to verify certificates carefully before handing over hides to any organisation to ensure that donations reach deserving people instead of banned outfits allegedly attempting to raise funds under the cover of charity.
To tighten monitoring during Eid, the Punjab Home Department has appealed to the public to report suspicious hide collection activities linked to banned organisations. Anonymous complaints can be submitted through the toll-free helpline 0800-11111 or via the Punjab Charity Commission helplines 042-99330399 and 042-99330162.
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