Azad Kashmir Elections 2026: Two Presiding Officers arrested amid Polling Controversy

MUZAFFARABAD – Voting in Azad Jammu and Kashmir witnessed unexpected scenes as an alleged breach of election rules led to the suspension and arrest of two Presiding Officers.

Election Commission suspended and took two Presiding Officers into custody over an alleged breach of the election code of conduct in Kotli. According to the Election Commission, the officials failed to report to their designated polling stations and were instead allegedly found at a private residence while still carrying official polling material. The incident raised concerns over the security of election documents and the integrity of the polling process.

As soon as the matter was reported, Returning Officer took custody of the polling bags, and secured the election material to prevent any possible compromise. Election authorities then moved swiftly, suspending both officers with immediate effect before placing them under arrest.

To ensure the incident did not disrupt voting, EC appointed replacement Presiding Officers and dispatched them to the affected polling stations without delay. Officials said polling continued on schedule, allowing voters to cast their ballots without interruption. Officials stressed that despite the incident, polling across the constituency remained peaceful, transparent, impartial, and orderly, with no impact on the overall voting process.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested officials under the relevant election laws. An investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances surrounding the alleged misconduct, and authorities say further action will be taken in accordance with the law.

Election Commission reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward negligence, misconduct, irregularities, or any violation of electoral rules by polling staff. It warned that any official found undermining the credibility of the electoral process would face strict disciplinary action as well as legal consequences.

Polling underway

Voting is underway in first phase of the 2026 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections across 13 constituencies in Mirpur Division. Polling began at 8:00 a.m. and will continue until 5:00 p.m. in the districts of Mirpur, Kotli, and Bhimber.

More than 1.4 million registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots, with 296 candidates from major political parties and independent groups contesting the elections. Authorities have established 2,454 polling stations and say all arrangements are in place to ensure smooth voting.