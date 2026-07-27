Rajab Butt booked over alleged assault on woman, her friends at Lahore café

LAHORE – Another case has been registered against YouTuber Rajab Butt at Lahore’s Nawab Town Police Station following a complaint filed by a woman, according to police sources.

The case was registered on the complaint of Ayesha Sharafat, who alleged in the First Information Report (FIR) that an incident took place on July 25 when she visited a private cafe with her friends.

According to the FIR, two men and two women allegedly started misbehaving with one of her friends at the cafe. The complainant claimed that during an argument, the suspects allegedly assaulted them, slapped them, and displayed weapons.

The FIR further alleged that a suspect identified as Mir Shafi opened fire at the scene.

The complainant accused YouTuber Rajab Butt of arranging the alleged attack. Police have registered the case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Authorities have yet to release further details regarding the progress of the investigation or any action taken against the individuals named in the complaint.