Polling begins in first phase of 2026 AJK elections in Mirpur division

MIRPUR – Polling has begun for the first phase of the 2026 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections, with voters casting their ballots across 13 constituencies in the Mirpur Division.

The election is being held in the three districts of Mirpur, Kotli, and Bhimber. Polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. and will remain open until 5:00 p.m. Election authorities said all necessary arrangements had been completed before voting commenced, with polling materials distributed to election staff.

A total of 1,401,439 registered voters are eligible to vote in the first phase, including 725,118 men and 675,628 women.

Across the division, 2,454 polling stations have been established. These include 597 polling stations in Mirpur’s four constituencies, 1,107 polling stations in Kotli’s six constituencies, and 608 polling stations in Bhimber’s three constituencies.

The election features candidates from several political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), alongside independent candidates. In total, 296 candidates are contesting the seats.

Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Kashmir, Justice (R) Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, said legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt the voting process or interfere with the electoral environment.

Chief Secretary Khushhal Khan said all state institutions were fully prepared to ensure peaceful elections, adding that strict action would be taken against anyone trying to disturb law and order.

With voting now underway, attention is focused on the polling process as voters determine the outcome of the first phase of the 2026 AJK Legislative Assembly elections.