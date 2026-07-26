Karachi Weather Alert: Rain brings Relief today, but Heat set to cross 37°C next week

KARACHI – Karachi residents are set to witness brief weather break as rain clouds move across the port city, bringing chances of drizzle and thunderstorms before heat begins to make a comeback next week.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast humid and cloudy conditions in Karachi today, with light rain or drizzle expected during the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 33°C and 35°C, while the city recorded a high of 33.6°C yesterday.

The mercury dropped slightly in the morning, with the minimum temperature recorded at 26°C, offering temporary relief to citizens battling summer humidity.

Sea winds are expected to continue blowing at speeds of 10 to 40 km/h over the next 24 hours. However, high humidity will remain a challenge, with moisture levels reaching over 75% in the morning and expected to stay between 55% and 80% throughout the day.

PMD said a low-pressure area (LPA) over southwestern Rajasthan and adjoining regions is continuing to push monsoon currents into southern and central parts of Pakistan.

Under influence of this system, rain, windstorms and thunderstorms are expected in northeastern and southeastern Sindh, eastern and southern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and parts of northeastern and southern Balochistan.

The weather department has also warned that heavy rainfall may occur at isolated locations, particularly in southeastern Sindh and southern Punjab during the forecast period.