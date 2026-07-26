Yash’s ‘Toxic’ creates storm before release with Kiara-Tara Bold Scenes

The countdown to Yash’s much-awaited ‘Toxic’ has already begun, but the movie is making headlines weeks before its release. From intense romantic chemistry with Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria to action scenes, the movie’s bold moments sparked a wave of excitement among fans.

The teaser’s release introduced fans to Yash’s new avatar, while his chemistry with co-stars Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria quickly became one of the biggest talking points. Romantic moments featuring the superstar with both actresses have caught widespread attention, with fans praising the on-screen pairings.

The songs also became instant sensation after release, showing Yash and Kiara Advani’s captivating chemistry. The romantic sequences between the two stars went viral, with fans flooding social media with reactions and calling their pairing one of the most exciting collaborations in Indian cinema.

While some users shared admiration for their “sizzling” chemistry, others debated Kiara’s role and appearance in the film. Despite mixed reactions, her fans have strongly backed her performance and screen presence.

Adding more glamour to the film’s promotional campaign, the makers recently unveiled the second song ‘Madhosh’, featuring Yash and Tara Sutaria. The track has grabbed attention for its romantic vibe and the duo’s striking chemistry, with fans particularly discussing their intimate on-screen moments.

‘Toxic’ is packed with blend of action, drama, romance, and emotional storytelling. With its stylish visuals, star-studded cast, and already viral content, the film has generated huge expectations among audiences. The movie is scheduled to release on August 26, 2026, and the buzz surrounding Yash’s latest cinematic outing continues to grow weeks ahead of its theatrical arrival.