Haris Khokhar responds to Dr Nabiha Ali Khan’s abuse allegations

Haris Khokhar, the former husband of psychologist and media personality Dr Nabiha Ali Khan, has denied allegations of domestic violence made against him following the couple’s recent public dispute.

In an interview with Click News, Khokhar described the abuse allegations as “completely baseless” and claimed that Dr Nabiha herself had acknowledged that the matter did not involve physical violence.

He said he had always treated Dr Nabiha and her son with care and respect, adding that he had even rented a separate home in an effort to save their marriage.

Khokhar also alleged that he had become isolated during the relationship, claiming he received repeated phone calls whenever he visited his parents.

He further stated that he had initially known Dr Nabiha only in a professional capacity and was unaware of what he described as her behaviour before their marriage.

The remarks come after Dr Nabiha Ali Khan recently alleged that her former husband had subjected her to inappropriate treatment, saying those experiences ultimately led her to seek a divorce. Both parties have publicly presented differing accounts of their relationship, and the allegations have not been independently verified.