‘Jo Bachey Hain Sang Samait Lo’: Pakistan’s first Netflix original series expected in 2026

LAHORE – An expected schedule of Pakistan’s first Netflix original series, which is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s widely popular novel “Jo Bachey Hain Sang Samait Lo” has been revealed.

The novel was first published in episodes in “Khawateen Digest” in 2009 before being released as a book in 2013. According to recent reports, the series adaptation is now expected to arrive on Netflix by the end of 2026.

Although several successful Pakistani television dramas have previously become available on Netflix after their television broadcasts, “Jo Bachey Hain Sang Samait Lo” will be the first Pakistani original series produced specifically in collaboration with Netflix and Hum TV.

The series features a star-studded cast, including Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Bilal Ashraf, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir and Nadia Khan, among others. It has been directed and produced by Momina Duraid.

The project was originally expected to be released in 2025, but its launch did not take place as planned. Following the delay, there were no official updates from the cast or production team for an extended period, leading to speculation among audiences about whether the project had been postponed or cancelled.

Recent reports suggest that Momina Duraid is currently overseeing the final editing process, while the cast is expected to begin promotional activities soon.

However, the long delay has left some Pakistani viewers cautious about the latest release reports. Several fans on social media expressed doubts, with some saying they would only believe the news once the episodes are officially released.