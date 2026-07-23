PECA cannot be Applied to Websites, Digital Platforms of Newspapers and TV Channels, Senate Panel directs NCCIA

ISLAMABAD – Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting issued clear directive to National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), saying PECA should not be used against websites and digital platforms of newspapers and TV channels.

The committee reiterated that media content must be dealt with through relevant regulatory bodies, as it reviewed concerns over the use of cybercrime laws in cases involving journalists and media organizations.

Senate Standing Committee also stepped into controversy surrounding PECA notice issued to newspaper columnist, directing the matter to the Press Council of Pakistan for review while questioning the use of cybercrime laws in disputes involving media content.

The development comes during committee meeting chaired by Senator Sarmad Ali at PTV Headquarters, Islamabad, where lawmakers examined the circumstances behind the notice issued by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) over alleged controversial remarks about bureaucracy.

NCCIA officials clarified that the notice was not an FIR or criminal proceeding but was issued to get columnist’s version after a complaint was filed by the President of the PAS Officers Association.

Officials informed senators that no case had been registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), while the columnist had not yet submitted a response to the notice. They further stated that the article had been removed from the newspaper’s e-paper but was still available on the columnist’s Facebook page.

During the discussion, Senate committee members highlighted need to maintain balance between accountability and freedom of expression. Senators recalled the government’s assurance in Parliament that PECA would not be used against digital platforms of newspapers and television channels, as their content falls under the authority of media regulatory bodies.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid said the columnist should be provided an opportunity to respond so that facts could be established before any further action.

After deliberations, the committee observed that the dignity and reputation of every individual must be protected and directed NCCIA to forward the complaint, along with the relevant details, to the Press Council of Pakistan, the forum responsible for examining complaints related to newspaper content.

The committee’s move effectively shifted the matter away from cybercrime proceedings and towards the media regulatory mechanism, reinforcing that disputes involving published material should be addressed through the appropriate legal and journalistic forums.