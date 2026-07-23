Six Fitna al-Hindustan Militants gunned down in Balochistan’s Mastung Operation

QUETTA – Security forces intensified their crackdown on militant networks in Balochistan, killing 10 suspected militants in a series of intelligence-based operations while recovering a large cache of weapons and explosives, according to security sources.

The biggest operation was carried out in Mastung’s Khad Kocha area, where security forces launched a timely intelligence-based raid that resulted in the killing of six suspected militants linked by authorities to “Fitna al-Hindustan.” Multiple suspects were also taken into custody, including alleged facilitators as well as male and female suicide bombers.

During the operation, security forces destroyed several militant hideouts and seized significant quantity of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials. A search and clearance operation remains underway as forces continue combing the area for any remaining suspects.

Intelligence-based operations have been stepped up across Mastung after recent militant attacks, adding that the campaign against militant groups will continue without interruption until terrorism is eliminated.

Security sources said militants opened fire on a passenger bus in Mastung’s Khad Kocha area during the ongoing search operation, allegedly targeting unarmed civilians after suffering setbacks in the security forces’ offensive. The attack left three people dead and three others injured, while the operation against the attackers continues.

Separately, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operations in Mastung and Surab, paying tribute to their efforts after 10 suspected militants were killed. He lauded the professionalism and resolve of the forces, reaffirming the government’s commitment to continuing operations against militant groups in Balochistan.

The latest operations come amid an intensified security campaign in the province as authorities seek to dismantle militant networks and prevent further attacks through sustained intelligence-led actions.