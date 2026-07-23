Electric rickshaws sighted across different areas of Lahore

LAHORE – Electric rickshaws have recently been spotted across several areas of Lahore, attracting widespread attention from commuters and residents.

Allegedly, these vehicles are provided by Yango, the company that recently started to push electric mobility potential in shaping the future of urban transportation in Pakistan.

The sudden growing presence of electric rickshaws offers a glimpse into what everyday commuting could look like with cleaner mobility options. Their quieter rides, modern feel, and reduced emissions present a convenient alternative to conventional rickshaws and public transport.

As they become more visible on Lahore’s roads, they signal the potential for a more sustainable and comfortable travel experience that is expected to spread across the country eventually.

These early sightings also suggest that electric mobility is gradually becoming part of the city’s future, with Yango seemingly positioning itself at the forefront of this transition by deploying branded electric rickshaws across key areas of Lahore.

“I had to look twice because seeing so many electric rickshaws together was completely unexpected! It felt like catching a glimpse of what the future of Lahore’s roads could look like, and it definitely made me want to take a ride,” commented one curious passenger after spotting the electric rickshaws.

As interest in electric mobility continues to grow across Pakistan, Lahore’s roads are among the first to reflect this shift. Does the increasing number of electric rickshaws observed across the city suggest that the transition toward cleaner transportation is no longer a distant concept, but an emerging reality?

The recent sightings point to a future in which electric rickshaws could play a major role in transforming daily commuting across the country.