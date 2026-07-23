Modi’s Crackdown fails to silence CJP as Hilarious Memes flood social media

NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government unleashed tear gas, baton charges and an internet shutdown to contain one of India’s biggest youth-led protests in recent years, but instead of silencing demonstrators, the chaos sparked viral wave of memes, satire and digital resistance.

Tens of thousands of supporters of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) marched towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated examination paper leaks and recruitment scandals. What began as a movement for education reforms has rapidly evolved into a nationwide expression of frustration over accountability, governance and the shrinking space for dissent.

The Modi era just entered Gen-Z's meme era. 😂 Resign Brooooh!!! pic.twitter.com/T3UHjtjiqj — Umar Ayoub Khan (@UmarAyoubk) July 23, 2026

Some are abusing Modi-Meloni, while others are serving Modi's Terhavi feast And who is boosting their confidence?

If all this happened in UP, would Yogi Ji sit quietly? But now, even I feel that Modi Ji is unable to handle the country.. pic.twitter.com/I3hnJ17Mkz — 𝐋𝐞𝐨 🆇 (@Leo_Knock) July 23, 2026

The Modi era just entered Gen-Z's meme era. 😂 Resign Brooooh!!! pic.twitter.com/T3UHjtjiqj — Umar Ayoub Khan (@UmarAyoubk) July 23, 2026

The government’s response was swift and familiar as Gen-Z members met with riot police fired tear gas. Protesters reported injuries, while police said several officers were also hurt during the clashes.

Yet the crackdown produced an unexpected outcome. Instead of retreating into silence, young demonstrators transformed the chaos into a social media spectacle that mocked the authorities at every turn. Once internet services were restored, Instagram overflowed with reels showing protesters laughing through clouds of tear gas, posing beside riot police and sharing sarcastic commentary on the day’s events.

One protester casually reapplied lipstick in front of riot police. Another joked that while the government could not “serve justice,” she could still “serve looks.” Outfit-check videos suddenly cut to scenes of protesters running from tear gas, while others humorously reviewed the sting and smell of tear gas as if critiquing a new restaurant.

Other shares Modi’s hilarious avatars, making Indian government a laughing stock. For many participants, recording the protest was as important as attending it. Smartphones became both shields against forgetting and weapons against censorship. Every reel, meme and sarcastic caption documented what protesters said was an attempt to suppress peaceful dissent.

The resistance shows new generation that does not separate politics from everyday digital life. Memes, humour and viral videos have become modern tools of protest, allowing young people to communicate anger in a language that resonates across social media. Behind every joke stood students demanding accountability, transparency and justice after years of examination controversies.