PERA Force personnel caught playing Snooker, having ‘Chill Time’ during Duty Hours

FEROZEWALA – Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) personnel were spotted allegedly spending duty hours at an underground snooker club in Ferozewala, District Sheikhupura, triggering outrage.

A clip shared by digital media journo shows uniformed PERA officials were seen playing snooker and relaxing inside the recreational facility instead of performing official duties. The uniforms and name badges visible in the video reportedly identified some of the officials as Ali Asad, Atif Ali, and two other PERA personnel.

پیرا فورس کے چار اہلکاروں کو اینکر نے سنوکر کلب میں وردی میں سنوکر کھیلتے اور آرام کرتے ہوئے رنگے ہاتھوں پکڑ لیا pic.twitter.com/CsnR4vLoo5 — INSAF LAW.pk (@insaff2006) July 18, 2026

When confronted by the digital media host and asked whether senior authorities were aware that they were spending official duty time at snooker club, the officials refused to respond. One of the PERA personnel, while leaving the premises on a motorcycle, said he was “not answerable” and avoided further questions before leaving the scene.

The video quickly went viral across social media platforms, drawing sharp criticism from the public. Many users questioned the professionalism and accountability of the enforcement authority, alleging that officials entrusted with enforcing the law were instead found enjoying leisure activities during working hours.

The incident also reignited longstanding public complaints against PERA as the authority frequently faced criticism from traders, shopkeepers, and street vendors over anti-encroachment operations, with many accusing enforcement teams of harassment during crackdowns.

Citizens are now demanding Punjab government and PERA’s senior leadership to investigate the incident, determine whether the personnel were absent from official duties without authorization, and take strict disciplinary action if misconduct is established.

Allegations have repeatedly surfaced from various areas claiming that some PERA officials are involved in extorting money from vendors and small traders, and the latest viral video intensified calls for transparent inquiry into the conduct of the officials involved.