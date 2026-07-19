FIFA World Cup 2026 offers record $655m prize pool

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has become the biggest tournament in the competition’s history, featuring more teams, more matches and significantly higher revenues. The tournament has also set a new record for total prize money.

According to media reports, the overall prize fund for the 2026 World Cup is 50 percent higher than that of the 2022 edition.

The champions of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will receive $50 million, while the runners-up will earn $33 million.

Co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, the tournament boasts a record total prize pool of $655 million.

England secured third place after defeating France 6-4 in the third-place playoff and will receive $29 million in prize money. France, who finished fourth, will be awarded $27 million.

FIFA also confirmed that the quarter-finalists, including Norway, Belgium, Morocco and Switzerland, will each receive $19 million.

Teams finishing between ninth and 16th place will earn $15 million each, while those placed 17th to 32nd will receive $11 million. Teams finishing between 33rd and 48th place will be awarded $9 million each.

In addition, FIFA announced that every participating team received an extra $1.5 million to help cover tournament preparation costs.

For comparison, Argentina received $42 million after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, while France earned $38 million for lifting the trophy in 2018.

The $50 million prize for the 2026 champions is the largest winner’s payout in FIFA World Cup history, reflecting the tournament’s growing global popularity and commercial success.