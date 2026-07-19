Information Minister Atta Tarar, Family safe after Gunfire scare in DHA Lahore

LAHORE – Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar and his family remained safe after a young man overtook minister’s car and fired five aerial shots before fleeing.

The incident occured in Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority on Saturday night. Police later arrested the suspect with the help of Safe City Authority surveillance data, and a case has been registered as investigations continue.

According to police, the suspect managed to escape immediately after the incident. However, cops traced him with the help of Safe City Authority surveillance cameras and digital evidence.

Police registered a case against the accused and launched further investigations to determine the motive behind the incident. No injuries were reported, and the minister and his family remained safe.

More details about the man are yet to be revealed by Lahore police as probe is underway.