Dutch Tourist found dead in Lahore Gulberg Hotel Room

LAHORE – A Dutch tourist was found dead inside room at a private hotel in Lahore’s Gulberg area, prompting police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Hotel officials discovered foreign national’s body in the hotel room, after which law enforcement officials were called to the scene. Authorities identified the deceased as a citizen of the Netherlands who had been staying at the hotel.

Police said investigators are questioning the hotel management and staff while reviewing all available evidence to determine the cause and circumstances of the death. Officials have not yet disclosed whether any signs of foul play were found, stating that the investigation remains in its early stages.

The body has been taken into police custody and shifted for medico-legal formalities. Officials said further action will be taken in light of the findings of the ongoing investigation.