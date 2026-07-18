Lahore man alleges Wife gave their Three Children Poisoned Ice Cream

LAHORE – A heartbreaking tragedy in Lahore’s Valencia Town taken dramatic turn after police recorded the statement of the children’s father, revealing disturbing details about the final moments before a mother and her three children were found dead inside their home.

The man identified as Nasir told investigators that his wife had been battling severe psychological stress and mental health issues for the past three years. He further claimed that she had stopped taking her prescribed medication approximately six months ago.

Recounting the events leading up to the tragedy, Nasir said he returned home with groceries and asked about his children. She allegedly told him that the children had gone to watch a movie with “Fatima.” Surprised, he questioned why they gone alone, saying the family could have gone together.

During their conversation, she reportedly urged him to eat ice cream, telling him he had not eaten anything since the morning. Moments later, a knock on the door changed everything.

According to Nasir’s statement, neighbors informed him that his children were lying in the backyard. When he rushed outside, he found all three children dead. He said his wife’s condition also deteriorated shortly afterward, prompting her transfer to a nearby hospital.

Nasir expressed suspicion that, given his wife’s alleged mental condition, she may have mixed an unknown substance into the children’s ice cream. Authorities have stressed that this is only a suspicion raised by the father and has not been established as fact.

Investigators said the case remains highly complex, with multiple possibilities under examination. Police confirmed that the family originally belongs to Pasrur in Sialkot district and that investigators have also contacted the woman’s relatives living in the United States and Canada as part of the inquiry.

Police and forensic experts launched probe to determine whether the children consumed a toxic substance or were deliberately poisoned. Toxicology and forensic findings are expected to play a crucial role in establishing the cause of death.

Officials insist that every aspect of the case is being examined with extreme care, emphasizing that no conclusions have yet been reached. Investigators say the full truth behind one of Lahore’s most disturbing family tragedies will only emerge after the forensic analysis and investigation are complete.