Hania Aamir spotted at Asim Azhar’s Karachi concert, sparks fresh speculation

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir attended singer Asim Azhar and legendary vocalist Abida Parveen’s concert in Karachi on Saturday night, with videos and photos from the event quickly going viral on social media.

According to reports, Hania was among the audience and appeared to be enjoying the performances throughout the evening.

She was seen listening to Asim Azhar’s songs, recording videos on her phone and interacting with fellow concertgoers during his performance.

Her appearance at the concert has once again fuelled speculation on social media about her relationship with Asim Azhar. However, neither Hania nor Asim has commented on or confirmed the rumours.

This is not the first time Hania Aamir has been spotted at one of Asim Azhar’s concerts. Similar appearances in the past have also attracted significant attention and sparked widespread discussion online.