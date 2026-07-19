Imran Khan’s Sister Noreen Niazi lands in trouble over Anti-State remarks in viral podcast

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan’s sister, Noreen Niazi, landed in trouble as National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) summoned her over controversial remarks made during her recent podcast.

The cybercrime watchdog alleges Noreen spread false and inflammatory content against state institutions through claims linked to the Pakistan-India conflict and Pakistan’s alleged recognition of Israel.

The notice, issued on Saturday, follows her podcast appearance in which Noreen made series of explosive allegations about Pakistan-India military confrontation in May 2025, claiming the conflict was part of a covert plan aimed at pushing Pakistan toward recognising Israel.

During the interview, Niazi dismissed Operation Maarka-e-Haq as military achievement, alleging instead that the confrontation had been “staged” in coordination with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She further claimed India had the capability to end the conflict within minutes but refrained from doing so because of alleged Israeli involvement.

Despite the podcast host pointing to Pakistan’s internationally acknowledged military performance during the conflict, Niazi maintained that Modi stepped back only after intervention by Israel.

She alleged conflict was orchestrated to improve the public image of Pakistan’s armed forces while creating momentum for Islamabad to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. She also asserted that Israel had played a behind-the-scenes role in the developments and claimed the United States was pressuring Pakistan to recognise Israel.

Linking her allegations to international politics, Niazi suggested that US President Donald Trump’s repeated praise for Pakistan’s political and military leadership was connected to efforts to persuade Islamabad to normalise ties with Israel. She further referred to alleged meetings involving Israeli personalities and claimed Pakistan was on the verge of recognising Israel before the Iran conflict began.

NCCIA, in its notice, accused Niazi of disseminating misleading and provocative content intended to defame state institutions and spread false narratives. She has been directed to appear before the agency’s office in Islamabad’s G-13/3 sector on Monday as part of the inquiry. The notice also warns that failure to appear will be taken as an indication that she has no defence to present and may result in legal action under Section 174 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Her remarks ignited storm on social media, drawing widespread criticism from users who accused her of promoting unsubstantiated conspiracy theories and undermining Pakistan’s official account of the May 2025 conflict.

NCCIA probe will look into the nature of the statements made during the interview and determine whether they constitute violations under Pakistan’s cybercrime and other applicable laws.