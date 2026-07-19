Us Tells All Americans Abroad To Remain Vigilant In New Advisory Amid Gulf Crisis

WASHINGTON – US has urged all Americans abroad to remain vigilant after issuing a new worldwide travel advisory amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

US State Department warned that Iran-backed groups could target US interests and American citizens globally, advising travelers to follow security guidance from U.S. embassies and stay alert to rapidly changing conditions.

Calling the regional security environment as increasingly volatile, Washington urged Americans, particularly those living or traveling in the Middle East, to exercise caution and remain alert to rapidly evolving developments. It also instructed Americans overseas to closely follow security guidance issued by their nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.

The department warned that ongoing instability could also disrupt international travel, citing possible flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures that may affect travel plans at short notice.

It said the threat is not confined to the Middle East as US diplomatic facilities in other regions have also come under attack in the past and cautioned that Iran-backed groups could target American diplomatic missions, U.S. interests, and locations associated with American citizens anywhere in the world.

The advisory comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions, reinforcing concerns that any further escalation could have global security implications beyond the Middle East.