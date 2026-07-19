Trump to attend FIFA World Cup 2026 final, present trophy to winning team

US President Donald Trump will attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, where he will present the trophy to the winning team following the decisive clash between Spain and Argentina.

The final, to be held in New Jersey, will see Trump join FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the closing ceremony. This will mark the first time Donald Trump attends a FIFA World Cup match in a stadium.

Trump had earlier made headlines during the tournament after reportedly contacting FIFA President Gianni Infantino to request the suspension of a red card issued to U.S. forward Folarin Balogun, sparking debate over transparency and influence.

Speaking at a FIFA event in New York, Trump described the 2026 World Cup as the most successful sporting event in history.

He said it may prove to be the most successful sports event ever, calling it truly remarkable, and added that the tournament has significantly boosted the popularity of football in the United States.

Trump also revealed that his 20-year-old son Barron Trump is a big football fan. First Lady Melania Trump and her father Viktor Knavs will also be present at the stadium alongside the president to watch the final.