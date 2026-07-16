Over 500 feared dead as Rohingya Boats sink off Myanmar Coast

LAHORE – A humanitarian tragedy is feared to have unfolded off coast of Myanmar, where more than 500 people, most of them Rohingya refugees, are believed to have been aboard two boats that reportedly capsized while attempting perilous sea crossings, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

UN agencies said preliminary information indicates the two vessels departed Myanmar’s Rakhine State in late June carrying mostly Rohingya passengers, including some who had travelled from refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Although the incidents and casualty figures have not yet been officially verified, the agencies warned that more than 500 people are feared dead, raising concerns over one of the deadliest maritime disasters involving Rohingya refugees in recent years.

More than 500 people are feared to have been aboard two boats that reportedly capsized off the coast of Myanmar. Most were Rohingya passengers risking dangerous sea journeys in search of safety. We and IOM are deeply concerned by these reports and call for stronger efforts to… pic.twitter.com/FIvT4T4AfR — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) July 16, 2026

The first boat, carrying around 250 people, reportedly lost contact shortly after setting sail. A second vessel, with approximately 280 passengers on board, is believed to have sunk off Myanmar’s Ayeyarwady coast on July 8.

UNHCR and IOM said they are “gravely concerned” by the reports and urged stronger international efforts to prevent further loss of life and improve protection for refugees forced to undertake dangerous sea journeys.

For years, members of Myanmar’s persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority have risked hazardous voyages across the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal aboard overcrowded and fragile wooden boats. Fleeing violence, discrimination and dire living conditions in refugee camps, many attempt the journey in hopes of reaching safety and better opportunities in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

The agencies noted that the latest crossings took place outside the regular sailing season, when rough seas and severe weather make maritime travel even more dangerous, significantly increasing the risk of fatal accidents.

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals have already been reported dead or missing in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal this year, highlighting the growing humanitarian crisis and the desperate measures many continue to take in search of safety.