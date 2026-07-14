Iranian envoy summoned in Delhi as India protests deadly strike on Oil Tankers

NEW DELHI – Indian authorities summoned Deputy Chief of Mission of Iranian Embassy in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest after Iranian missile strikes on two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz killed one Indian seafarer and injured 10 others, including two who remain in critical condition.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was “deeply concerned” over the attacks on the oil tankers MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa during their transit through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The two vessels were carrying a combined crew of 46 seafarers, including 30 Indian nationals.

According to the MEA, 12 Indians were onboard MT Al Bahiyah, where one Indian seafarer was killed in the strike while another sustained injuries. The second vessel, MT Mombasa, was carrying 18 Indian nationals. The attack injured nine Indian crew members, with two reported to be seriously injured.

The ministry said it extends its “deepest condolences” to the family of the deceased seafarer and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. MEA added that India’s Mission and diplomatic post in the United Arab Emirates are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant contact with UAE authorities to ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected Indian seafarers.

Iranian Deputy Chief of Mission of Embassy of Iran in New Delhi was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday morning, where India formally lodged a strong protest over the attacks.

Condemning the strikes, the ministry said it “strongly condemns these attacks and acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz.”