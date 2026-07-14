Iran says destroyed US military assets in Bahrain as CENTCOM completes latest wave of strikes

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Tuesday that it had carried out missile and drone strikes targeting military facilities linked to the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

According to the IRGC, the operation damaged the fleet’s air surveillance radar and also struck Patriot missile defense radar equipment and a C-RAM early warning radar system located in Bahrain.

The group further claimed that the attacks destroyed fuel storage facilities and a command center used for unmanned naval vessels, adding that its retaliatory military campaign remains underway.

As of the time of the announcement, neither the United States nor Bahraini authorities had publicly responded to the IRGC’s claims.

On the other hand, US Central Command (CENTCOM) completed the latest wave of strikes against Iran.

During the five-hour mission, U.S. forces successfully struck military targets across Iran including Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar Abbas to further degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping.

“CENTCOM forces employed precision munitions against Iranian coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime capabilities,” read official statement.

More than 50,000 U.S. service members are currently deployed across the Middle East. American forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready.

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that US will assume responsibility for securing the Strait of Hormuz, declaring that Washington is “taking over” the strategic waterway and will serve as its “guardian.”

Trump said the Strait of Hormuz will remain open to international shipping “with or without Iran,” while announcing what he described as the reinstatement of an “Iranian blockade.” Under the proposal, Iranian vessels and customers would be barred from entering or leaving through the strait, whereas ships from all other countries would continue to enjoy unrestricted access.