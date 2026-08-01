Amnesty Int’l puts India under global scrutiny over Arms supplies to Israel during Gaza War

India and Israel’s growing defense partnership remained largely behind closed doors but now, a new Amnesty International report thrust that relationship into the global spotlight, alleging that New Delhi shipped thousands of consignments of military equipment to Israel during Gaza war.

The findings reignited debate over New Delhi’s role in the conflict, raising questions about accountability, international law, and the true extent of India’s defense ties with Israel.

The report, titled Made in India: Weapons and Ammunition Supplied to Israel, claims that Modi led government continued supplying defense-related equipment despite what Amnesty describes as a “real risk” that the exported items could be used in military operations resulting in serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The international organisation accused India of failing to meet its obligations under international law, arguing that continued arms exports to Israel, despite widespread allegations concerning the Gaza conflict, could amount to a breach of commitments under the Genocide Convention and the Geneva Conventions. She urged New Delhi to immediately halt all military exports to Israel.

Researchers reviewed 2,596 shipments originating from India between October 23, 2023, and 2025. The organization alleges that these consignments included drone warheads, missile components, artillery shell casings, armored vehicles equipped with machine guns, ammunition, and other military hardware supplied to leading Israeli defense companies that manufacture weapons for the Israeli armed forces.

The report further claims that Indian defense manufacturers exporting these components risk becoming complicit in alleged violations of international humanitarian and human rights law if their products are used in unlawful military operations.

On the other hand, Indian government defended its defense export policy, insisting that all military trade is conducted within a strict legal framework. Responding to the Amnesty report, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India operates an effective regulatory system governing defense exports and supplies military equipment to various countries while complying with domestic laws and international obligations.

In 2026, one third of Israel’s defense exports are linked to India, with Indian industries increasingly manufacturing sophisticated military equipment in partnership with Israeli companies. Systems exported back to Israel, including missile components, drone warheads, armored vehicles, and machine guns, are jointly produced in India before being shipped to Israeli defense firms.